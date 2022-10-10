This Is Who The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Thinks Deacon Should Make Amends With

Deacon Sharpe is a controversial figure on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and for good reason. A lot of longtime fans are still scratching their heads over how Deacon came back from the dead just so he can cause mayhem once again for the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families.

Back in September, the character's portrayer, Sean Kanan, revealed Deacon's next move, which came across as an unexpected one for many fans. While he's got women like Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) at his disposal, there's a very good chance that he might begin a new romance with villain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). He told Soaps.com, "Begrudgingly, inch by inch, these two people are going to start to have some kind of feelings for each other."

And while Deacon might be the wrong partner for these women for many different reasons, Sharpe recently revealed who he thinks his character should make amends with the most.