This Is Who The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Thinks Deacon Should Make Amends With
Deacon Sharpe is a controversial figure on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and for good reason. A lot of longtime fans are still scratching their heads over how Deacon came back from the dead just so he can cause mayhem once again for the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families.
Back in September, the character's portrayer, Sean Kanan, revealed Deacon's next move, which came across as an unexpected one for many fans. While he's got women like Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) at his disposal, there's a very good chance that he might begin a new romance with villain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). He told Soaps.com, "Begrudgingly, inch by inch, these two people are going to start to have some kind of feelings for each other."
And while Deacon might be the wrong partner for these women for many different reasons, Sharpe recently revealed who he thinks his character should make amends with the most.
Deacon would like to make amends with Brooke
In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Sean Kanan admitted that his "Bold and the Beautiful" character, Deacon Sharpe, is doing his best to turn his wrongs into rights. While he's certainly done a lot of awful things in the past, like taking a shot at Quinn Forrester, per Soap Hub, he doesn't want to be that man anymore. In fact, he wants to be a better father and a better person overall. When asked who Deacon wants to get closer to, Kanan told the publication, "He is closest to Hope, but he'd like to get closer to Brooke."
He also added that he wouldn't mind getting a little closer to Taylor Hayes. Recalling how Deacon helped Taylor by acting as her therapist when she opened up about her problems, Kanan said, "Romantically, that would be nice but it would be interesting if they started having sessions and what we could learn about Deacon's past. It could be stuff that even he doesn't know about."
Well, seeing how Deacon and Brooke already have a long relationship timeline, it would be fun for him to start a brand new chapter with someone else like Taylor, right? Watch this space as we have a feeling that Deacon might soon make a bold move on this very beautiful woman, too.