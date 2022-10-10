A Source Sets The Record Straight About Meghan And Harry's Upcoming Netflix Show

As it turns out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reported handling of their Netflix documentary may not be entirely accurate. In response to stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex scrambling to edit the upcoming series alongside Harry's bombshell memoir (via Page Six), a royal expert claimed that nothing could be further from the truth. According to insiders who spoke to The Telegraph, the only tweaks being made are the normal kind that occur in the final stages before release.

"There seems to be a big misconception that they need or want to turn the project on its head," one source acknowledged. "There are always edits being made, but that's how it works — people give notes, sometimes things are changed if there's time before a deadline." Moreover, an industry insider confirmed that the series should still come out in December, regardless.

This goes against reports that the Sussexes are so worried about the show's contents that they were considering shelving the series indefinitely. As for what kind of information will be included, the source shared, "This is about where they've come from, what they've been through and where they are... I think it will explain a lot about the decisions they've had to make and how they've ended up here."

Most tantalizingly, the relationship between the royal family and the celebrity couple hasn't improved, so they're fully prepared to be frank and honest — especially since the queen isn't around to take offense anymore.