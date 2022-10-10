Here's How King Charles's Coronation Will Be Different Than Queen Elizabeth's

There's also the King's interest in saving money that royal fans will notice on June 3, 2023. As an insider explained to Express, "The King is by nature quite a frugal person whenever he is able to be and I would expect he will want the coronation to focus more on the spiritual elements than the more showy parts."

To that end, Fortune reports that especially in light of the English people facing inflation and the rising cost of fuel, King Charles will want his coronation to be sensitive to this plight and not include any elements that are too overblown.

That said, he still plans to ride in the gold carriage Queen Elizabeth was transported in to her coronation (via Daily Mail). He will also don St. Edward's crown like his mother did according to Hello! The bejeweled headpiece is worth an astonishing $57 million — hardly a token of frugality!

But another way King Charles' coronation will not mimic his mother's is its length, with The U.S. Sun reporting the ceremony will likely last about an hour — not three, like his predecessor's. Fortune reports the dress code will be more lax this time as well, with women not required to sport tiaras. We can also expect more diverse religious and cultural elements to the ceremony, although the oath the King takes will be the same.