Royal Biographer Claims Prince Harry's Memoir Shouldn't Be Published For This Reason

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, might have done well to heed the saying "Say it, forget it; write it, regret it." Over the last few years, the prince's spoken remarks have earned him plenty of criticism and estrangement from his closest family members. Yet it's Harry's upcoming memoir that reportedly has the royals in fear. Anything negative he might write about King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and William, Prince of Wales, will be permanently on record, and that could ruin any hope of the fractured Windsor clan ever coming together again.

One royal expert thinks the prince is now having serious second thoughts about the book, which is reportedly set for a Thanksgiving 2022 release. Tina Brown, author of "The Palace Papers," recently told The Telegraph (via Daily Mail), "[The Sussexes] are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it."

Rumors have already circulated that Prince Harry revised his book right after the death of Queen Elizabeth to tone down some of the language. But Brown, the former editor of Vanity Fair, added that she suspects Harry will call for Penguin Random House to cancel the book altogether. "[M]y view has always been that the book won't see the light of day," she said. But is that even possible?