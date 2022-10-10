Royal Biographer Claims Prince Harry's Memoir Shouldn't Be Published For This Reason
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, might have done well to heed the saying "Say it, forget it; write it, regret it." Over the last few years, the prince's spoken remarks have earned him plenty of criticism and estrangement from his closest family members. Yet it's Harry's upcoming memoir that reportedly has the royals in fear. Anything negative he might write about King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and William, Prince of Wales, will be permanently on record, and that could ruin any hope of the fractured Windsor clan ever coming together again.
One royal expert thinks the prince is now having serious second thoughts about the book, which is reportedly set for a Thanksgiving 2022 release. Tina Brown, author of "The Palace Papers," recently told The Telegraph (via Daily Mail), "[The Sussexes] are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it."
Rumors have already circulated that Prince Harry revised his book right after the death of Queen Elizabeth to tone down some of the language. But Brown, the former editor of Vanity Fair, added that she suspects Harry will call for Penguin Random House to cancel the book altogether. "[M]y view has always been that the book won't see the light of day," she said. But is that even possible?
Prince Harry could face trouble even if he yanks his book off the shelves
Sources claim that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had been planning to go all-out in 2023 to reconcile with the royals, according to The U.S. Sun. This would have given them some time for the dust to settle following the anticipated November publication of the prince's memoir. However, with the sudden and heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Harry is reportedly fearful that he may have said too much about his father. Having King Charles III roasted by his younger son just weeks after his accession could shatter their already-fragile relationship for good.
What if Tina Brown's prediction is true and the prince does stop the presses on his book? That might not be enough to curb the damage. Journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti recently told Express that he hasn't heard any confirmation of a cancelation, and "there is also a risk that the earlier version could be leaked and made public even if a decision is made to change the focus or tone things down," Sacerdoti said. "The further down the line it was, the more people will have seen it, and the more digital copies of it there will be in circulation." Even if the book is ultimately "pulped" and never published, there might still be a manuscript floating around somewhere — and that could lead to real trouble for the palace and the Sussexes alike.