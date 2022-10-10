The One Royal Meghan Markle Has A Special Connection With

Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, she has primarily focused on the couple's philanthropy efforts, as well as creating content for their deals with Netflix and Spotify. But before becoming a royal, Meghan was best known as an actress who got her start as a model on Howie Mandel's game show "Deal or No Deal," per IMDb. She also had parts in movies such as "Remember Me," "Horrible Bosses," "A Lot Like Love," and "Get Him to the Greek" before landing her breakout role in the TV drama "Suits."

While many assumed Meghan was forced to leave her acting career behind when she wed Harry, a source said that was not the case. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly gave Meghan permission to continue to take on roles if she wanted. "In fairness to the royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased around the world," royal biographer Andrew Morton revealed during the "Royally Obsessed" podcast (via Newsweek). "And also, they did say to Meghan if you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career."

The fact that Elizabeth was willing to give Meghan her blessing on this is no small matter, especially given the fact that another royal close to the queen wasn't allowed to do the same.