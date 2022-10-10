The One Royal Meghan Markle Has A Special Connection With
Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, she has primarily focused on the couple's philanthropy efforts, as well as creating content for their deals with Netflix and Spotify. But before becoming a royal, Meghan was best known as an actress who got her start as a model on Howie Mandel's game show "Deal or No Deal," per IMDb. She also had parts in movies such as "Remember Me," "Horrible Bosses," "A Lot Like Love," and "Get Him to the Greek" before landing her breakout role in the TV drama "Suits."
While many assumed Meghan was forced to leave her acting career behind when she wed Harry, a source said that was not the case. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly gave Meghan permission to continue to take on roles if she wanted. "In fairness to the royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased around the world," royal biographer Andrew Morton revealed during the "Royally Obsessed" podcast (via Newsweek). "And also, they did say to Meghan if you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career."
The fact that Elizabeth was willing to give Meghan her blessing on this is no small matter, especially given the fact that another royal close to the queen wasn't allowed to do the same.
Princess Margaret loved to perform
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has a special connection to Queen Elizabeth's only sister. Both of them possessed acting talent but, while Meghan was reportedly given permission to continue her acting career after marrying into the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, was not allowed to do the same.
Royal watchers first got a glimpse of Margaret's talents during the Christmas pantomimes performed by Elizabeth and Margaret between 1941 and 1944. While the future queen was shy, her sister was a natural performer. "Princess Margaret, particularly, came into her own ... So in those days, I think although the sisters got on well, Princess Elizabeth, being the shyer one, the naturally more reserved one, must have been aware of the fact that her younger sister was really good at doing all this stuff," biographer and fellow of the Royal Historical Society, Jane Dismore, explained on "The Firm" podcast (via Express).
But while Margaret showed an interest in acting, fulfilling her duties as princess came first. As for Meghan, a source claimed that she loved appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in November 2021 so much that she is thinking about launching her own daytime talk show. "Meghan was rejuvenated by the whole Ellen experience and came home excited about what a dream job it would be for her," a source told Heat Magazine (via the Mirror).