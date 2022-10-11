The Text That Harry Reportedly Sent Prince William That Still Haunts Him Today

After years of highly-publicized turmoil, royal fans were thrilled to see estranged siblings Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front, alongside their wives, while grieving the loss of the queen. The foursome, formerly known as the Fab Four, stepped out together while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle. But, as an insider later told People, footage from the event was highly deceptive.

"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," the source clarified, adding, "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the queen." The Duke of Sussex and his older brother have been at odds ever since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family in 2020. During the Sussexes' jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry even claimed his brother was "trapped" in The Firm.

As Marie Claire reported at the time, he argued, "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that." They've seen each other a handful of times since, but the relationship is strained to say the least, despite attempts from both sides to find common ground — including, as it turns out, a harsh rejection from Harry.