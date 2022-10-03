Expert Claims Things Still Aren't Looking Good For Prince William And Harry's Relationship

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal watchers were hopeful that the bittersweet reunion of William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, would be the real deal. Prince William and Prince Harry — along with their spouses, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, showed a united front while greeting mourners outside of Windsor Castle. It was later revealed that William had invited the Sussexes to accompany he and Kate for the walkaround.

"It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially," a source told People. "And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

And while Harry and Meghan sat in the second row during the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, they sat in the same pew as William and Kate during the committal service at Windsor, per the New York Post. In fact, a body language expert believes that Harry regrets the rift between him and his brother. "During the service [Harry] was dabbing tears as well as tending to look around a lot and there were at least two occasions when his gaze that was more of a stare appeared directed at William," body language expert Judi James told The Sun. "His expression suggested sadness and possible regret."

But unfortunately, one source claims that the relationship between the brothers remains "frosty."