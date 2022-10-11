Sydney Mikayla Gives An Out-Of-This-World Update On Her Post-General Hospital Life

From the "School of Rock" TV series to "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" to "Craig of the Creek," former "General Hospital" star Sydney Mikayla has been a very busy and popular actress and voiceover artist. Playing the role of Trina Robinson on the sudser, Mikayla quickly became a fan favorite. But according to Soaps in Depth, when signing her contract with "GH" Mikayla was up front that when the time came for college, she'd test scheduling out and possibly have to leave. It turned out that her schedule at UCLA and her schedule at "GH" didn't allow for any room in between, so she opted to leave the show and thanked her co-workers and fans upon exiting on Instagram.

Mikayla has continued to juggle her school life and acting, and voice acting has proven to be the most flexible. In an interview with Fandomize, Mikayla talked extensively about how much the Trina character meant to her in terms of a strong female role model, and went on to explain that voice acting was just as rewarding as "General Hospital," albeit far more flexible. She was happy the voice acting opportunities didn't go away in the pandemic, and she also appreciated that in doing such work she could be any kind of character, not just one based on her real life human appearance.

Mikayla continues to inform her fans about what she's been up to since leaving "GH," and recently revealed a new facet of her career.