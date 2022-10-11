Why Joe Biden's 80th Birthday Is Going To Be A Quiet Occasion

As Politico reports, Joe Biden's supporters and aides fear that the President's upcoming 80th birthday will supply critics with easy ammo against the would-be second termer. Jokes are a given — harsh scrutiny of the leader's inevitable slips of the tongue would be worse.

To avoid shining a spotlight on the looming date, the commander in chief is probably not going to want a big deal being made over his birthday, according to insiders. But Politico points out that Biden hasn't necessarily been one to throw overblown celebrations on birthdays past, either, noting that no definitive plans have been shared with the media yet. Consider that on his 75th birthday, the former vice president was working, speaking at Proctors in Pennsylvania (via The Daily Gazette).

Likewise, Biden's wife, First Lady Jill Biden, seems content with small birthdays. Her 70th in June of 2021 was marked with a bike ride near the couple's Delaware home, according to Delaware Online.

Still, no matter how minimally the first family plans to celebrate the President's 80th, they certainly can't stop people around the world from wishing him a happy birthday — or making cracks at his expense during this crucial time before the next election cycle.