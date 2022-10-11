The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On A Possible Brooke And Bill Reunion
"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had fans in a tizzy over the soap's latest couple shuffle. It seems like there are many people, like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who can't decide which one of their multiple ex-partners they want to spend the rest of their lives with. In fact, many fans have even expressed just how furious they've felt over Ridge choosing Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
When asked about Ridge's love life and the character's decisions, his portrayer Thorsten Kaye quipped to Soap Opera Digest, "It would be so much easier to explain that Ridge is a psychopath." On a more serious note, he added, "When it comes to Taylor and Brooke, anyone you've had kids with and spent time with and have loved at one point, that door is never closed completely.
That said, some "B&B" spoilers have also suggested there's a possibility Brooke might also get back together again with an ex — Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). And, of course, fans sure have a lot to say about it.
'Brill' might be seeing their own storyline soon
"The Bold and the Beautiful" recently tweeted a teaser photo of Don Diamont and Katherine Kelly Lang on set, suggesting their characters Bill and Brooke might be getting up close and personal again. In other words, "Brill" reactivated.
Of course, many fans and critics alike have had a lot to say about this pairing. One fan commented, "Yessss! Let's get on with this storyline! Let Taylor have Ridge! Over this OLD Storyline! Brooke is much, much better with $ Bill Spencer!" Another said, "This is great news!! Bill and Brooke spice up the show. Brooke deserves better than a man always running back to his ex. [She] looks so happy with Bill!!!"
Should Brooke and Bill reunite, it would certainly make for an interesting storyline since his character has been fighting for a second chance with his other ex — and Brooke's sister — Katie Logan (Heather Tom), per Soap Hub. Though, it won't surprise avid viewers if he changes his mind.