The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On A Possible Brooke And Bill Reunion

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had fans in a tizzy over the soap's latest couple shuffle. It seems like there are many people, like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who can't decide which one of their multiple ex-partners they want to spend the rest of their lives with. In fact, many fans have even expressed just how furious they've felt over Ridge choosing Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

When asked about Ridge's love life and the character's decisions, his portrayer Thorsten Kaye quipped to Soap Opera Digest, "It would be so much easier to explain that Ridge is a psychopath." On a more serious note, he added, "When it comes to Taylor and Brooke, anyone you've had kids with and spent time with and have loved at one point, that door is never closed completely.

That said, some "B&B" spoilers have also suggested there's a possibility Brooke might also get back together again with an ex — Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). And, of course, fans sure have a lot to say about it.