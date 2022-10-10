What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of The Soap's Latest Couple Shuffle

The drama on "The Bold and the Beautiful" lately has certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially when it comes to all of the complicated relationships between the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. In fact, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are furious at Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for giving up on his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) in order to be with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

If that weren't enough, a lot of viewers can't help but wonder where Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has been, as she and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were working on trying to improve their relationship, too. There's also a possibility that Deacon Sharpe (Brooke Logan) might be try to make amends with his ex, Brooke Logan, but only if he won't be too busy getting up close and personal with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sharpe told Soaps.com that the possibility of starting a new romance with Sheila has been "intermittently terrifying and it's intermittently probably really fun."

And while no one knows who will end up with whom at this point, fans have certainly been expressing their thoughts about the soap's latest couple shuffle.