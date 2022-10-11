Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Pregnancy Craving Is Beyond Relatable
The ever-growing Duggar family is welcoming a new member in 2023. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, the ninth kid of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. The 24-year-old TLC alum welcomed her first child, Gideon, in 2018 and second child, Evelyn, in 2020 (via People). As Forsyth shared in a YouTube video, they have been very diligent with doctor checkups because she is considered "high-risk" after having a miscarriage at 20 weeks during her second pregnancy.
The couple made the announcement of the new baby on October 5 and since then, Forsyth has been sharing her life as a mom-to-be on social media. Even before this fourth pregnancy, she was often sharing posts related to motherhood and her experience raising two kids with her partner of seven years. In a recent Instagram story, the Arkansas native shared her latest pregnancy crave and it's probably not what you think.
Joy Duggar Forsyth is obsessed with this one snack
As with any pregnancy, cravings are a major part of Joy Forsyth's current experience as she recently shared on her Instagram stories. The photo shows a jar of Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears accompanied by the text "Another day, another jar of pickles. The pregnancy cravings are hitting strong." While the "Counting On" star's craving might seem odd, it is actually one the most common cravings for those expecting a child, per Intermountain Healthcare.
There is some science behind why pregnant women want to indulge in dill pickles. According to Healthline, hormonal changes and nutrient deficiencies might explain why they crave certain foods. In the case of pickles, this snack is soaked in salt and vinegar which would be very appetizing for someone with low-sodium levels. Pickles also provide vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting and bone building (via The Nutrition Source by Harvard University). However, Healthline cautions from exceeding pickle snacking since consuming too much salt can lead to high blood pressure.