Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Pregnancy Craving Is Beyond Relatable

The ever-growing Duggar family is welcoming a new member in 2023. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, the ninth kid of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. The 24-year-old TLC alum welcomed her first child, Gideon, in 2018 and second child, Evelyn, in 2020 (via People). As Forsyth shared in a YouTube video, they have been very diligent with doctor checkups because she is considered "high-risk" after having a miscarriage at 20 weeks during her second pregnancy.

The couple made the announcement of the new baby on October 5 and since then, Forsyth has been sharing her life as a mom-to-be on social media. Even before this fourth pregnancy, she was often sharing posts related to motherhood and her experience raising two kids with her partner of seven years. In a recent Instagram story, the Arkansas native shared her latest pregnancy crave and it's probably not what you think.