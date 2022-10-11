Meghan Markle Has Harsh Words For These Two Classic Sitcoms

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been at the center of media headlines since she tied the knot with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, in 2018. The media has been so harsh on the couple that they chose to walk away from the United Kingdom and their royal duties for life in Meghan's native California (via The New York Times).

Although the couple left the United Kingdom, they continue to face near-constant backlash. Some of that came when the duke and duchess signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Spotify (per Newsweek). The couple would dish out a slew of content over time, but when the first episodes of Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," took months to come out, the couple was back in the press with unfavorable commentary.

Now, however, Meghan's podcast is releasing episodes regularly, and though they were met with mixed reviews, fans are tuning in. In the most recent episode of "Archetypes," Meghan made headlines again for the harsh words she had for classic sitcoms.