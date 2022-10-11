Soap Vet Charles Shaughnessy Reveals How His Role On The Nanny Came To Be

"General Hospital" star Charles Shaughnessy has had an amazing career so far. Hailing from London, his first role was on "GH" in 1984 as Alistair Durban, cousin to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), per Soaps She Knows. Not only has he been in several TV shows and done a bevy of voiceover work, but he also cemented himself as a soap opera star when he played role of superspy Shane Donovan on "Days of Our Lives," also in 1984.

According to his own website, Shaguhnessy took over the role of Victor Cassadine — formerly played by Thaao Penghlis — on "GH" in September of 2021, as well as simultaneously reprising his role as ISA agent Shane Donovon on the "DOOL" digital spin-off series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

As Playbill reports, Shaughnessy won a daytime Emmy award for his voiceover work on the animated Disney Channel show "Stanley." With a career spanning video games, animation, and such live-action shows as "Touched by an Angel," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Stargate SG-1," "Mad Men," and many more, Shaughnessy has proven himself to be a versatile actor. But his role as Maxwell Sheffield on the 1990s sitcom "The Nanny" turned him into an international star. Along with his co-star Fran Drescher, the two have been recognized all over the world even today.

Recently, Shaughnessy discussed the interesting way in which he got the part of Maxwell.