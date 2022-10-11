The Huge Honor Queen Camilla Will Receive During King Charles' Coronation

Following the passing of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, her son took over as the new ruler. King Charles III instantly had to step into his new gig while mourning his late mother. However, he had been preparing for the role of monarch his entire life, CNBC reports, and he plans to run the throne differently than the queen did. Though the United Kingdom's royal family comes from extreme privilege, many of Charles' supporters believe that he has worked hard while serving as the Prince of Wales and will make for a charitable king.

King Charles took the throne immediately following the death of his mother, but as per tradition, he will not be officially crowned until May 6, 2023, the royal family announced in a tweet. The coronation event will take place at Westminster Abbey.

Charles will not be the only royal receiving a special honor that day. We recently learned that his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be accepting a huge honor at the coronation.