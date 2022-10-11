Here's How Prince William Is Reportedly Adjusting To His New Role In The Royal Family

Life for the royal family has not been the same since the passing of the United Kingdom's longest-ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The family took time to mourn the passing of their matriarch, clearly struggling with the tragic loss (via Vanity Fair). Photos have surfaced of the royal family speaking with the public about the queen, as well as paying their own respects to their beloved family member by leaving flowers outside of her Buckingham Palace home and mourning her loss at the funeral.

Not only are the royals mourning the loss of a close member of the family, but they are also dealing with taking on new job titles. Of course, Queen Elizabeth's son has become the king — King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, the queen consort, are transitioning into their new gigs. The king will have an official coronation in May of next year.

Filling in King Charles' role as the Prince of Wales is Prince William. Now, reports are coming in regarding how Prince William is settling into his new title.