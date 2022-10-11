Meghan And Harry's Kids Get Snubbed By A Big Royal Event For The Second Time
A few details are beginning to emerge about the coronation of King Charles III. The formal ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, as it has done since 1066, and King Charles will be crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which was made for Charles II in 1661. Queen Elizabeth wore it for her coronation, but the solid gold crown had to be resized from when her father King George VI wore it for his, so that's likely going to have to be updated again, according to Hello! Magazine.
That's not likely the only difference between the coronation of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth. Rumors have been circulating that there will be 2,000 guests as compared to Queen Elizabeth's 8,000 and that the service would take just an hour as compared to four, per the Daily Mail. One thing that Buckingham Palace has confirmed is that the coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, but some in the royal family may have other plans for that day.
Coronation day is Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's fourth birthday
May 6, 2023 happens to be the same day that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will turn 4 years old. In determining the date for the coronation, the Church of England, the Royal Household, and the government were all consulted, Hello! Magazine notes. It seems unlikely that Archie's birthday was a consideration, but it's not the first time that a scheduling conflict like this has happened for the Sussexes.
When Lilibet, Meghan and Harry's daughter, celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, it was in the midst of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, and the family was in England for the festivities. Lilibet's first birthday party was at Frogmore Cottage, and while the queen is said to have met Lilibet during the family's visit for the Platinum Jubilee, it's unlikely she was at the birthday party, according to Marie Claire. It's unclear at this point if the Sussexes will be attending the coronation, as well as if they are taking the scheduling conflict personally.
One thing that may have been considered in terms of the date for the coronation is that having it in May means there will be a Trooping the Colour parade in 2023; the event to celebrate the monarch's birthday is traditionally held in June, per USA Today.