Meghan And Harry's Kids Get Snubbed By A Big Royal Event For The Second Time

May 6, 2023 happens to be the same day that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will turn 4 years old. In determining the date for the coronation, the Church of England, the Royal Household, and the government were all consulted, Hello! Magazine notes. It seems unlikely that Archie's birthday was a consideration, but it's not the first time that a scheduling conflict like this has happened for the Sussexes.

When Lilibet, Meghan and Harry's daughter, celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, it was in the midst of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, and the family was in England for the festivities. Lilibet's first birthday party was at Frogmore Cottage, and while the queen is said to have met Lilibet during the family's visit for the Platinum Jubilee, it's unlikely she was at the birthday party, according to Marie Claire. It's unclear at this point if the Sussexes will be attending the coronation, as well as if they are taking the scheduling conflict personally.

One thing that may have been considered in terms of the date for the coronation is that having it in May means there will be a Trooping the Colour parade in 2023; the event to celebrate the monarch's birthday is traditionally held in June, per USA Today.