The Famous Relatives Of Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury was one of four children – twin brothers and a half-sister. Her brothers are none other than Edgar Lansbury and the late Bruce Lansbury, both producers. Their father died when the children were young, and Angela actually ended up working in Los Angeles with her mother to help support the family, according to The Washington Post. All of the children were in singing and dance lessons when they were young, which some might say led to their interest in pursuing careers in entertainment.

Angela's brother Bruce died in 2017, but he made his mark on the industry producing shows such as "Murder, She Wrote," "Wonder Woman," and "Knight Rider." Edgar is also an accomplished producer known for "Godspell," "He Knows You're Alone," and "The Clairvoyant," (per IMDb).

Angela worked with both of her siblings at various points in her career; with Edgar in "Sister," per The New York Times, and with Bruce on "Murder, She Wrote."