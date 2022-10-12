Inside The Unexpected Way Rosaline Turns The Romeo And Juliet Trope On Its Head

If you went through the United States' public education system — or had a flair for the dramatics as a teenager — chances are you read "Romeo and Juliet." The seminal work by William Shakespeare tells the tragic love story of two star-crossed lovers, destined to be together but kept apart due to the familial hatred shared by the older generations. As with any beloved play, "Romeo and Juliet" has been adapted many times over, brought to life on the screen and stage to the delight of audiences everywhere. From the heart-swooning balcony scene to the tragic deaths of both young lovers, the Shakespeare classic never fails to disappoint. But what ever happened to Romeo's ex? That's​​ the real question the new film "Rosaline," set to drop on Hulu on October 14, sets out to answer.

The titular character, Rosaline, is brought to life by the dazzling Kaitlyn Dever, and her quick-witted approach to the ex-girlfriend we all have been before is fresh, funny, and incredibly entertaining. Of course, both Romeo and Juliet — played by Kyle Allen and Isabela Merced respectively — are key players in the film, Rosaline besotted that her boyfriend would suddenly say the same things to Juliet as he did to her... three days prior. Ahead of the film's premiere, we joined the cast during a press conference where they dished all about the movie, the new takes on old characters, and the electric way "Rosaline" turns the classic "Romeo and Juliet" on its head. After watching this film, you'll never look at Romeo the same way.