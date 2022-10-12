Sean Teale Discusses 'Progressive' Nature Of Dario In New Film Rosaline

Where there's romance, there's possibility for heartbreak, and no age group feels this more intensely than the late-teens and early 20s. When relationships go south and new, shiny love interests enter the scene, your world can truly feel like it's ending. But fresh romances and objects of desire can slip through your fingers as quickly as they arrived, and in some cases — cue "Romeo and Juliet" — love ends in devastating death. With such a ... final ending to a beloved play, it can feel as though we witnessed Romeo and Juliet embrace each other's love before they really had a chance to live their lives together, and such devastation has been adapted in a variety of plays, films, and books. But of course, there's always room for a fresh take on the well-consumed work by William Shakespeare — cue "Rosaline," the hilarious new arrival that tells the story of the other woman, Romeo's ex.

Did you ever wonder if there were other love interests in either Romeo or Juliet's lives? As it turns out, the titular character Rosaline — brought to life on-screen by "Booksmart" star Kaitlyn Dever – was briefly mentioned in the Shakespeare work, but now it's her time to shine. Following her plot to win Romeo back, Rosaline is joined — and later swept off her feet — by the dazzling Dario, played by Sean Teale, presenting a juicy and rather titillating avenue for on-screen chemistry. Ahead of the film's premiere, we joined the cast during a press conference and got the behind-the-scenes scoop on all things "Rosaline," with Teale himself commenting on the progressive nature of Dario and his pursuit of Dever's Rosaline.