Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out About How Her Parents' Legal Drama Has Affected Her

Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal trial didn't go the way the celebrity couple hoped it would. As the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported back in June, the Chrisleys were found guilty on all counts of bank and tax fraud following a three-week hearing. They're facing up to 30 years in prison as a result. The couple's lawyer, Bruce Morris, confirmed to People that they were "disappointed in the verdict," while also noting that "an appeal is planned."

Another lawyer for the reality stars, Steve Friedberg, admitted Todd and Julie were "devastated" but remained grateful for the influx of support from their fans all over the world, alongside family and friends, who have stuck by them through it all.

However, Julie and Todd got real about their life post-conviction during an episode of their "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, in which the couple acknowledged finding out who their real allies are. "This is a telling time for us as a family," Julie revealed (via Us Weekly). "Of people who have reached out, and of people who haven't reached out."

Now, their daughter Savannah Chrisley is sharing how the process has affected her.