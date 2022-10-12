Christina Milian On What Step Up Fans Can Expect From Season 3 - Exclusive Interview

The choreography and the performances are also such a huge part of the show. What was that like putting those together this season?

It's amazing what they did, and this is a dance show, so people want to see that. They want to see great choreography. They want to see great sets and lighting. We want to be entertained, and Jamaica Craft and Kiki Ely did such a good job of that.

I did this amazing scene — it's crazy. It's this dark tango, and not only did I have to learn the choreography, but I had to keep in mind what the scene was about. There's passion and there's emotion as well as choreography. It's an awesome scene, and there's more than that. There's even music and original music that's on the show too. It's fun because this is what I love to do. I was like, "Wow, I get to do this on a TV show."

Were there any elements or scenes this season that you enjoyed making or are looking forward to coming out?

Without giving anything away ... There's that dance scene, but I have some great emotional scenes that happen between two characters quite often. I'll start with Sage because it might give away if I say anybody else. But Ne-Yo and I, considering we have been friends and in this show are in a relationship — these characters have known each other for so long, and there's so much passion.

She's had his back for so long. It's time for her to support him but also step out of the shadows. There are some good emotional scenes that commonly happen in relationships and when women come to terms with knowing themselves and not always being on the sideline. Collette steps her game up, and Ne-Yo and I have some really good scenes together that feel like a couple that is dealing with some stuff.