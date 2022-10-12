Royal Expert Claims King Charles And Prince William Have The Same Weakness

Prince William and King Charles' relationship is quite complex, not least because of the infidelity scandal that broke up Willliam's parents' marriage. In his biography, "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles," author Tom Bower claimed that Charles' relationship with his two sons suffered after the divorce, not least because the king believed, "Diana had poisoned the boys' minds towards their father," (via People).

However, things have undoubtedly improved between them in recent years since, per Us Weekly, the father-son duo is actively preparing to spearhead the monarchy together. Although Charles is, obviously, ruling Britain first, his advanced age means William, Prince of Wales will likely take over before too long. The prince is eager to run things when it's his turn. For the time being, though, they're "working very closely" together while looking to the future.

However, Charles' relationship with William is about to get more complicated when the sovereign starts paying rent to his eldest son, per Express. Hopefully, they can keep things peaceful between them, considering the personality trait the duo shares.