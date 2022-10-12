How Millennials Are Ensuring Angela Lansbury's Iconic Style On Murder, She Wrote Lives On

The heartbreaking death of beloved star Angela Lansbury was announced on October 11, 2022. She was 96, boasting a decades-long career that spanned across the Broadway stage, big-screen Hollywood, and television. Lansbury will always be remembered for voicing one of Disney's most treasured songs, "Beauty and the Beast" — Mrs. Potts will surely be missed.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," read a statement released by the actress's family, per USA Today.

One of Angela Lansbury's most notable roles was as mystery novelist and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the CBS series, "Murder, She Wrote." The actress worked on the show for a total of 12 years (and nine seasons), solving crime after crime from 1984 up until 1996 (via IMDb). As Lansbury explained in a 1985 interview, and as later reported by BBC, Jessica Fletcher is "an easy-going woman," and the actress felt like she could truly "relate to her." The long-running show not only made Lansbury one of the most recognizable (albeit, fictional) detectives in the world, but it also — far more recently — earned her the title of millennial "style icon."