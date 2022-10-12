Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Really In A Fury About The Big Thomas Voice App Reveal

In recent episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the focus has been on the ongoing custody situation regarding Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). On one side are the Logans and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who want Douglas to remain in the care of Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle). On the other side, the Forresters and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) want Douglas to live with his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), full-time (via Soaps). Throughout this battle, a recent CPS visit to the Forrester mansion threatened Thomas' future with his son. All signs pointed to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the one behind the calls, with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) hitting his last straw with Brooke. With Ridge and Brooke seemingly finished, the door's open for a Ridge and Taylor reconciliation (via Soap Hub).

Viewers have speculated across social media about the identity of the CPS caller. Despite the voice on the recording sounding like Brooke, it seemed too obvious of a conclusion to this twisted and complicated story. Not only did it seem too obvious that Brooke was the culprit, but Thomas has made a visible shift in his behavior after quite a while of being "reformed." A recent incident involving Thomas cutting an apple with a knife led viewers to believe Brooke was overreacting, but new developments are showing that might not be the case.

The big caller reveal finally came on a recent "Bold" episode, and viewers are not holding back their thoughts on what comes across as a backpedal for a particular character.