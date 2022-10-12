Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Really In A Fury About The Big Thomas Voice App Reveal
In recent episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the focus has been on the ongoing custody situation regarding Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). On one side are the Logans and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who want Douglas to remain in the care of Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle). On the other side, the Forresters and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) want Douglas to live with his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), full-time (via Soaps). Throughout this battle, a recent CPS visit to the Forrester mansion threatened Thomas' future with his son. All signs pointed to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the one behind the calls, with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) hitting his last straw with Brooke. With Ridge and Brooke seemingly finished, the door's open for a Ridge and Taylor reconciliation (via Soap Hub).
Viewers have speculated across social media about the identity of the CPS caller. Despite the voice on the recording sounding like Brooke, it seemed too obvious of a conclusion to this twisted and complicated story. Not only did it seem too obvious that Brooke was the culprit, but Thomas has made a visible shift in his behavior after quite a while of being "reformed." A recent incident involving Thomas cutting an apple with a knife led viewers to believe Brooke was overreacting, but new developments are showing that might not be the case.
The big caller reveal finally came on a recent "Bold" episode, and viewers are not holding back their thoughts on what comes across as a backpedal for a particular character.
Viewers slam the reveal of Thomas as the CPS caller
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a clip from one of this week's episodes, and a long-awaited revelation finally occurred. Thomas knew that Brooke calling CPS on her husband's son would be the driving force to keep them apart. In the clip, Thomas plays a recording of his own words, but the words are played in Brooke's voice. The video proves that Thomas is the one who secretly called CPS on himself as a way to frame his stepmother and break up Brooke and Ridge for good.
Fans are unhappy about the plot twist because the majority believe Thomas was finally on a better path, which is a vast backslide for the character. One viewer tweeted, "I about to stop watching. Why would they actually do this again to him? It wasn't exciting the first time." Another fan expressed anger in this story, bashing the writers, saying, "Done with this lazy unimaginative 'writing' team. No point when every storyline ends the same: Taylor's kids are the bad guys and poor brooke the helpless victim."
Another viewer just wants to see Thomas succeed and continue on the path of goodness. They wrote, " I hate this. Can't we just keep Thomas on the right path. Not a fan of this storyline at all. #BoldandBeautiful I like Thomas. I want him to be good. Not scheming again."