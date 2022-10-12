Days Of Our Lives Star James Lastovic Survived A Terrifying Ordeal In Hawaii

"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when news dropped that actor James Lastovic had gone missing in Hawaii – the actor is known to soap opera fans for his portrayal of Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady's son, Joey Johnson. According to Lastovic's mother Lucienne, the actor and his roommate Nevin Dizdari were vacationing in Hawaii at a resort in Kauai. They left the resort and shared that they were going to take a trail hike at Kokee State Park. They were also said to be looking for directions to a place called Shipwreck Beach, where there are cliff diving areas, per TMZ.

Worry set in when Lastovic and Dizdari didn't return, and the black Nissan that they were driving also didn't reappear. The pair left their personal items in their room and never checked out. The police were called to collect their belongings and Lucienne planned to fly to Hawaii to search for the duo in Kokee State Park.

Now, fans finally know what happened to Lastovic and Dizdari.