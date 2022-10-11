Days Of Our Lives Actor James Lastovic Has Reportedly Gone Missing. Here's What We Know
Daytime television fans are hoping for the safe return of James Lastovic, who has gone missing in Hawaii. The actor — who is best known for playing Joey Johnson on "Days of Our Lives," as well as his role on the Netflix series "Insatiable" — was reported missing by his mother, Lucienne, after he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, never returned from a hike. The two have been vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, and were reportedly last seen heading to Kokee State Park, per TMZ.
Lucienne revealed that her son and Dizdari had asked for directions to Shipwreck Beach, which has a cliff diving area. They never returned to their hotel room at the Hanalei Bay Resort, and all of their personal possessions had been left behind. "They were due to fly back today (Oct. 11) but never made their flight nor returned their rental car," Lucienne wrote on her Instagram page. "This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids."
In addition, James and Nevin's rental car — a black Nissan — has not been located. Lucienne told TMZ that she is flying to Hawaii to help search for her son and his roommate.
James Lastovic's mom is asking for help to find her son and his friend
James Lastovic's mom is begging the public to help locate her son and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, who have disappeared while vacationing in Hawaii. Lastovic grew up on daytime television, where he played Joey Johnson on "Days of Our Lives" from 2015-2020, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2017.
"I had just finished doing some pretty emotional scenes, so I went to my dressing room and collected myself a little bit and then called some friends and family. I told my mom, and she's pretty happy," Lastovic told Soap Central about finding out about his nomination.
The legacy character was recast this year for the Peacock series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," with Tanner Stine taking on the role. Lastovic has also moved on, most recently writing, producing, and starring in the short film "The Doghouse."
If anyone has any information about the disappearance of James Lastovic and Nevin Dizdari, please call the Kauai Police Department at 808-241-1711.