Days Of Our Lives Actor James Lastovic Has Reportedly Gone Missing. Here's What We Know

Daytime television fans are hoping for the safe return of James Lastovic, who has gone missing in Hawaii. The actor — who is best known for playing Joey Johnson on "Days of Our Lives," as well as his role on the Netflix series "Insatiable" — was reported missing by his mother, Lucienne, after he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, never returned from a hike. The two have been vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, and were reportedly last seen heading to Kokee State Park, per TMZ.

Lucienne revealed that her son and Dizdari had asked for directions to Shipwreck Beach, which has a cliff diving area. They never returned to their hotel room at the Hanalei Bay Resort, and all of their personal possessions had been left behind. "They were due to fly back today (Oct. 11) but never made their flight nor returned their rental car," Lucienne wrote on her Instagram page. "This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids."

In addition, James and Nevin's rental car — a black Nissan — has not been located. Lucienne told TMZ that she is flying to Hawaii to help search for her son and his roommate.