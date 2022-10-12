The Golden Girls Star Who Maintained A Close Friendship With Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury, the legendary actress behind "Murder, She Wrote," sadly passed away at the age of 96. Her family announced the sad news in an official statement that read, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

While many recall Lansbury's work on the popular Hallmark channel show as an incredible sleuth, the English-born actress began working in the entertainment industry during film's golden years (via The New York Times). She was only 18 when she landed a role in "Gaslight," the critically acclaimed film starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer.

Though the dame shared that she was not especially fond of fame, saying in a 2019 interview, "I wasn't very good at being a starlet. I didn't want to pose for cheesecake photos and that kind of thing," she made her mark in the industry, staying relevant until the end of her life.

Not only did her fame linger, but so did some of the wonderful friendships she made along the way.