The Young And The Restless' Sean Dominic And Brytni Sarpy Discuss Nate And Elena's Perfect Date

Lately, "The Young and the Restless" has been vying for the moniker "heartbreak city." So many couples who were once solid are now swimming in relationship strife. For instance, Sally Spectra has been involved in her fair share of relationship drama and love triangles. The Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) vs. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) showdown over Sally has fans up in arms over who is the right brother for the media powerhouse.

But the conflict isn't limited to this couple. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) have been having troubles of their own. The tension that has been steadily building between Nate and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) on his latest venture has spilled over into his personal life, though Nate recently assured Elena that he would keep work separate, Soaps.com reported. Nate and Elena (lovingly nicknamed Elate) disagreed on the way that he's handled said tension at Chancellor-Winters, and she attempted to talk him out of his plan to partner up with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and double cross the company in a takeover, according to Soaps in Depth.

Their stark difference of opinions eventually drove a wedge between the couple, and influenced Elena's decision to leave Genoa City and Nate behind, per Soaps Spoilers. This new side of Nate hasn't been sitting well with fans either. But before things took a left turn for Elate, the actors responsible for bringing them to life teased their chemistry on social media.