Michelle Stafford Drops A Hint About A Very Special Thanksgiving Guest On The Young And The Restless
The heartbeat of "The Young and the Restless" is undoubtedly the focus on family and the love and drama attached. No matter what dramatic plot is unfolding on the show, a family issue is at the center of nearly every storyline, helping "Y&R" stand out from the rest of the soap operas. Genoa City is filled with powerful families that fight hard and love even harder. Recently, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the long-running daytime drama, there's been an even more significant focus on family, especially those in business together. The Abbott family resurgence has seen more faces at Jabot Cosmetics (and the Abbott mansion), and a high-profile showdown is brewing between Chancellor-Winters and Newman Enterprises (via Soap Hub).
While many characters on "The Young and the Restless" have a plethora of family members to lean on during dark times, others have little to no allies, blood-related or not. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is a prime example of a character on the canvas doing an excellent job alienating most of the people who care about her. Her vendetta against Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has made her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and her ex-husband/close friend Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) pull away a bit over the last year (via Soap Central).
However, luckily for Phyllis, it seems that she's only a few weeks away from receiving some much-needed backup. Thanksgiving this year will be a holiday for Phyllis to remember, thanks to a visit from someone special in her life.
Michael Graziadei will reportedly return to 'Y&R' for Thanksgiving
Who says you can't go home? "The Young and the Restless" is gearing up for a special Thanksgiving treat, and it's coming at the most opportune time for Michelle Stafford's character, Phyllis Summers. In a recent Instagram post, Stafford shared a set of photos from the set of "Y&R," featuring herself and the returning Michael Graziadei. The big news for Daniel Romalotti fans was recently revealed that Graziadei is confirmed to be reprising the role after many years away from the soap.
In the caption of her post, Stafford wrote, "Just smellin the GRAZ ... Also, Watch our Thanksgiving show and you'll understand the rest of the pictures here." The photos depict Stafford and Graziadei at the Society restaurant, part of the set of "The Young and the Restless." The Thanksgiving episodes will mark the first appearance of Graziadei's character since a brief pop-in visit over six years ago.
Several of Stafford's "Y&R" costars commented on the post, with Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore) and Lauralee Bell expressing their adoration with "love" and hearts. As of now, there's no word what Graziadei will be doing on "The Young and the Restless" or how long this current trip will last. However, so much has changed since his last appearance, so the door is open for his involvement in current storylines and shake things up.