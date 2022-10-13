Michelle Stafford Drops A Hint About A Very Special Thanksgiving Guest On The Young And The Restless

The heartbeat of "The Young and the Restless" is undoubtedly the focus on family and the love and drama attached. No matter what dramatic plot is unfolding on the show, a family issue is at the center of nearly every storyline, helping "Y&R" stand out from the rest of the soap operas. Genoa City is filled with powerful families that fight hard and love even harder. Recently, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the long-running daytime drama, there's been an even more significant focus on family, especially those in business together. The Abbott family resurgence has seen more faces at Jabot Cosmetics (and the Abbott mansion), and a high-profile showdown is brewing between Chancellor-Winters and Newman Enterprises (via Soap Hub).

While many characters on "The Young and the Restless" have a plethora of family members to lean on during dark times, others have little to no allies, blood-related or not. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is a prime example of a character on the canvas doing an excellent job alienating most of the people who care about her. Her vendetta against Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has made her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and her ex-husband/close friend Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) pull away a bit over the last year (via Soap Central).

However, luckily for Phyllis, it seems that she's only a few weeks away from receiving some much-needed backup. Thanksgiving this year will be a holiday for Phyllis to remember, thanks to a visit from someone special in her life.