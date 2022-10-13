Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Team Steffy Or Team Brooke In The Big 'Bridge' Breakup?

For nearly a year, things haven't been in a good place between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). It should be no surprise that their marriage has been headed toward an end. Once Brooke kissed Deacon, Ridge's trust for his darling "Logan" never returned. Even though she had been sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and tricked into drinking (via Soaps), Ridge never fully reinvested himself into the relationship. Instead, he continued to draw closer to his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who desperately wanted to reclaim her life with Ridge.

However, a phone call sending CPS to the Forrester Mansion put the final nail in the coffin of Brooke and Ridge's relationship. The call recording seemingly revealed Brooke as the perpetrator behind the surprise visit. Ridge cannot trust Brooke, therefore, he doesn't want to be tied down to her anymore, paving the way for him to reunite with Taylor. Brooke is devastated by this latest development, but not everyone shares her pain. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also made the trip to Aspen, and she was unafraid to give her soon-to-be former stepmother a piece of her mind (via Soaps In Depth).

This long-awaited showdown between Steffy and Brooke is forcing fans to pick sides. Viewers are not wasting any time expressing their feelings on social media and declaring which side of the Steffy vs. Brooke war they find themselves on.