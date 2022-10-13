The List's Exclusive Survey Shows The Most Common Method For Hair Removal

Have you ever been in the shower so long that the hot water runs out? Your fingers get all pruny and you realize you can't see through all the steam? That extra long shower is usually thanks to your added hair removal routine. Don't worry, we totally get it.

Per Healthline, a recent study reported that nearly 75% of women and 50% of men regularly groom their pubic region and surrounding areas. That same study found that 20% of women groom for their partner's preference rather than their own, with the hopes of being considered desirable. According to researchers at The Smithsonian, hair removal has been marketed to us for over a century as a way to "create and reinforce identity and gender norms within American cultures." Companies rely on people's desire to be perceived as attractive to sell their hair removal products. Good news for those of us who think shaving is a huge hassle: hair removal is not a necessity, and is most likely a part of your routine because advertisers told you to.

But many people enjoy emerging from their lengthy showers with smooth, hairless legs and pits. For those that practice removing body hair, there are so many methods to choose from. Do we book monthly waxing sessions, or should we brave it ourselves with a pair of tweezers and a mirror? To find out which method of hair removal is most popular, The List conducted a survey asking 600 people, "What is your go-to method for hair removal?"