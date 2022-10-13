Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Is A Real Heartbreaker

As President Joe Biden's 80th birthday looms, it's been reported that White House insiders are hoping to underplay the occasion as it may draw attention to the string of cringe-inducing slips of the tongue the commander in chief has committed of late. The Delaware native is the oldest POTUS in history after all, but here's hoping critics will show him grace after Biden's most recent heartbreaker of a gaffe.

With the President having seemingly forgotten that legislator Jackie Walorski passed away over the summer as a backdrop, consider that Biden misspoke when talking about his oldest son Beau Biden's untimely passing.

The viral incident took place while the 79-year-old was speaking in Colorado this week. In talking about World War II bravery, Biden said, "Just imagine, I mean it sincerely, I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq" (via Newsweek).

Biden's beloved son tragically died in 2015 from a brain tumor (via PBS). As the grieving father told Oprah Winfrey previously, "I sometimes find myself—say something about him, and I can't handle it. I start to break down. So, it's not like the pain ever goes away."

So is there more to his slip up than meets the eye?