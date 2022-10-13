Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Is A Real Heartbreaker
As President Joe Biden's 80th birthday looms, it's been reported that White House insiders are hoping to underplay the occasion as it may draw attention to the string of cringe-inducing slips of the tongue the commander in chief has committed of late. The Delaware native is the oldest POTUS in history after all, but here's hoping critics will show him grace after Biden's most recent heartbreaker of a gaffe.
With the President having seemingly forgotten that legislator Jackie Walorski passed away over the summer as a backdrop, consider that Biden misspoke when talking about his oldest son Beau Biden's untimely passing.
The viral incident took place while the 79-year-old was speaking in Colorado this week. In talking about World War II bravery, Biden said, "Just imagine, I mean it sincerely, I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq" (via Newsweek).
Biden's beloved son tragically died in 2015 from a brain tumor (via PBS). As the grieving father told Oprah Winfrey previously, "I sometimes find myself—say something about him, and I can't handle it. I start to break down. So, it's not like the pain ever goes away."
So is there more to his slip up than meets the eye?
Joe Biden has long claimed Beau's death was tied to Iraq
Twitter was quick to pounce on Joe Biden after he claimed Beau passed away in Iraq during a speech in Colorado this week. Critics blasted the President for his "misleading" comment with one person tweeting, "That is a slap in the face to all those military families who actually lost their sons and daughters in battle."
But to be fair, although the "optics" may not be great with exactly how Biden phrased things, the leader has long talked about a potential link between his son's fatal brain tumor and toxic burn pits in Iraq where Beau previously served (via PBS). It's worth noting the evidence is not conclusive as to whether the science is there to support his claim.
Nonetheless, haters on Twitter continued to rip into the Democrat for not knowing how his son died — a dubious notion. Others went so far as to accuse him of lying. But perhaps one Twitter account said it best by chiding others for "mocking a grieving father."