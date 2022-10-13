General Hospital's Lynn Herring Weighs In On Lovable Lucy Let Loose On A Caper

When the character Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) started interacting with the other citizens of Port Charles on "General Hospital" in 1986, viewers were astonished to see this timid librarian transform into a stunning troublemaker. As Soaps in Depth reports, Lucy vacillated between causing trouble and doing good deeds. She even created General Hospital's annual Nurses Ball which is a fundraiser for AIDS research, and started the cosmetics company Deception, which has helped her focus on the business aspect of her life and stay out of trouble. She's lately had to deal with issues regarding Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), the face of Deception, but now another pressing matter requires Lucy's particular set of sultry skills.

According to Soaps She Knows, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has been up to no good, particularly keeping his granddaughter, Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain), hidden away at a European boarding school so that his son, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) would do his bidding. Superspy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) learned of Victor's nefarious deeds and has been helping Valentin find a way to take Victor down. Anna realized that Victor had a keen interest in Lucy and recruited Lucy to help in their plan against Victor. Lucy's objective is to seduce Victor and find out what exactly he is up to (via Soap Hub).

Since Lucy is now at the forefront of a major storyline, her portrayer Lynn Herring discussed her character's take on the plot.