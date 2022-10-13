The FDA Has Hopeful News For Parents Trying To Keep Their Young Children COVID-Free

COVID-19 has been a scary thing for all of us since we first heard the word. But quite possibly the scariest part of the illness was understanding how it would affect children. According to the University of California, the original COVID-19 vaccine trials were tested solely on adults, mainly due to the fact that the disease was a lot more dangerous for older populations. Still, as time passed with no vaccines available to children, parents began to worry about how to keep their children safe in the wake of COVID-19 outbreaks.

In November of 2021, parents of young children could finally breathe a sigh of relief when the FDA officially approved a vaccine for children 5 years old to 11 years old, per the CDC. The vaccine was 91% effective in protecting children from the disease, a similar number to the adult version of the vaccine. But again, as time passed and a new school year began, parents began to worry about the original vaccine holding up. But newly released news from the FDA brings hope to many with young children.