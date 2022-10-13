William And Catherine's Big Move Did Not Go As Planned
The last few months have brought significant changes to the United Kingdom's royal family. The country's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 in September. Since then, there have been several shifts for the family.
The most impactful change, of course, was her son, King Charles III, taking over the throne (via Page Six). However, Charles was far from the only member of the family who got a change in title following the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Prince William and his wife, Catherine Middleton, are dealing with several changes at once.
According to Us Weekly, Prince William moved up in succession, now carrying Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall titles — in addition to remaining Duke of Cambridge.
"As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities, which I have undertaken for more than five decades," Charles shared in his first speech since becoming king (per PBS).
While dealing with title shifts, the couple is also in the middle of a big move, and it doesn't seem to go as well as they had hoped.
The couple are struggling to adapt to their new home
Not only are the Prince and Princess of Wales, William, and Catherine, going through major life changes with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and moving up in succession, but they are also in the middle of a big move, People reported. They're leaving Kensington Palace in London for a cottage in Windsor Home Park.
However, it seems they have not had the opportunity to settle into their new digs the way they had hoped (via Vanity Fair). The couple's three children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales have had a hard time finding stability during the big changes. Not only are they mourning the loss of their great-grandmother and having to deal with the events and traditions that come with it, but they also started at a brand new school the day she passed away.
"Things were very tense that week; it was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for," a source told People.
However, there are some positive points to the move. "They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a friend of the family told the publication. "It's a real little community."