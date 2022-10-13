William And Catherine's Big Move Did Not Go As Planned

The last few months have brought significant changes to the United Kingdom's royal family. The country's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 in September. Since then, there have been several shifts for the family.

The most impactful change, of course, was her son, King Charles III, taking over the throne (via Page Six). However, Charles was far from the only member of the family who got a change in title following the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Prince William and his wife, Catherine Middleton, are dealing with several changes at once.

According to Us Weekly, Prince William moved up in succession, now carrying Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall titles — in addition to remaining Duke of Cambridge.

"As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities, which I have undertaken for more than five decades," Charles shared in his first speech since becoming king (per PBS).

While dealing with title shifts, the couple is also in the middle of a big move, and it doesn't seem to go as well as they had hoped.