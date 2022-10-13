The Sonny And Lois Story Soap Vet Rena Sofer Really Wanted To See General Hospital Tell

Mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) had a particularly grueling childhood on "General Hospital." Not only did his stepfather lock him in a closet occasionally to punish the boy, but he also became involved in the mob when he was a teenager (via Soap Central). Sonny grew up in Bensonhurst, NY, eventually moving to Port Charles, where he worked his way up the mafia ladder to gain control of the Northeastern seafront's underworld. Although he's committed many crimes over the years, Sonny is considered a mobster with a heart of gold as he always protects his family and friends and doesn't allow drugs, guns, or prostitution in his territory.

Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) was a childhood friend of Sonny's back in Bensonhurst. According to Soaps in Depth, Lois was a band manager who followed rock singer Eddie Maine to Port Charles, only to find out that he was wealthy businessman Ned Ashton Quartermaine (Wally Kurth). Lois and Sonny reconnected, and through him, she became friends with Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil), with whom she started a successful record company. Eventually, Lois moved away with Ned and remained off-screen when he returned to Port Charles.

Considering she recently left her role as Quinn Fuller on "The Bold and the Beautiful," there has been speculation that Sofer might return to "GH." Not long ago, the actress commented on how "GH" missed an opportunity to deepen Sonny and Lois' friendship all those years ago.