We Might Witness Another Prince William And Prince Harry Reunion Very Soon

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brought the whole royal family together but it's unclear when will be the next time all members will meet. However, it seems that a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, might happen soon. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are set to visit the United States later this year. The royal couple is scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize — an inspiring project Prince William became part of in 2020 —awards ceremony in Boston this December. A video posted on their official Twitter account features Prince William announcing the second edition of the awards, followed by Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts at Fenway Park revealing that it will take place in Boston.

This is the third time that the couple will be traveling to America together, the last time being in 2014 (via People). They were set to visit the U.S. in September of this year but had to cancel due to the queen's death, Page Six reported.