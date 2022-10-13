We Might Witness Another Prince William And Prince Harry Reunion Very Soon
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brought the whole royal family together but it's unclear when will be the next time all members will meet. However, it seems that a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, might happen soon. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are set to visit the United States later this year. The royal couple is scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize — an inspiring project Prince William became part of in 2020 —awards ceremony in Boston this December. A video posted on their official Twitter account features Prince William announcing the second edition of the awards, followed by Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts at Fenway Park revealing that it will take place in Boston.
This is the third time that the couple will be traveling to America together, the last time being in 2014 (via People). They were set to visit the U.S. in September of this year but had to cancel due to the queen's death, Page Six reported.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive an award in New York
It's still unclear whether William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales will be visiting other American cities during their trip to Boston but it is quite possible that they might meet up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who will be visiting the east coast around the same time.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be receiving the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award at the annual gala hosted in New York (via Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights). The prize commemorates Harry and Meghan's social justice work through their Archewell Foundation. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities, advancing the global dialogue around mental health, and advocating for a better world — both on and offline," the prize announcement read.