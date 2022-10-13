Prince William Is Bestowing Important Honors For The First Time Since The Queen's Death

The United Kingdom's royal family has had to delay several career-specific moments following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex, had to put her podcast, "Archetypes" on hold for some time while she was in London for the queen's funeral and the ceremonial honors that take place following the passing of a monarch (via Entertainment Tonight).

The Duchess was far from the only member of the family who had to put their work duties on hold as the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth was observed. According to Hello!, all of the royal family's ceremonial duties were put on pause during the mourning period. Even official engagements were postponed or canceled entirely.

It's no surprise that William, the new Prince of Wales, took time off from his responsibilities to mourn the loss of his grandmother (per Elle). He had been open about his struggles with grief. Now, however, he is back to bestowing important honors for the first time since Queen Elizabeth passed away.