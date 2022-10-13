Prince William Is Bestowing Important Honors For The First Time Since The Queen's Death
The United Kingdom's royal family has had to delay several career-specific moments following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex, had to put her podcast, "Archetypes" on hold for some time while she was in London for the queen's funeral and the ceremonial honors that take place following the passing of a monarch (via Entertainment Tonight).
The Duchess was far from the only member of the family who had to put their work duties on hold as the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth was observed. According to Hello!, all of the royal family's ceremonial duties were put on pause during the mourning period. Even official engagements were postponed or canceled entirely.
It's no surprise that William, the new Prince of Wales, took time off from his responsibilities to mourn the loss of his grandmother (per Elle). He had been open about his struggles with grief. Now, however, he is back to bestowing important honors for the first time since Queen Elizabeth passed away.
Prince William has returned to this important duty
It appears that the United Kingdom's royal family is trying to adjust back to their normal routines following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The BBC reported that King Charles III has announced his coronation date and new episodes of "Archetypes," the podcast by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are continuing to be released (via PureWow).
William, Prince of Wales, is following suit, returning to bestowing important honor again. According to People, the prince has begun his investiture duties for the first time since the queen's passing, a day after his aunt, Princess Anne, returned to her investiture duties. The investiture ceremony entails a member of the royal family handing out medals to members of the British society who have been given awards. This ceremony has been a decades-long tradition.
Prince William was there as Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave became a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, which is the female equivalent to a knight (per People).