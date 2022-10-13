Former Days Of Our Lives Star Robert Mailhouse Recalls Cherished Memories Of Angela Lansbury

Legendary performer Angela Lansbury's heartbreaking death has rocked the entertainment industry. The amount of accolades Lansbury accumulated in her expansive career on Broadway, in film and TV is endless, and her work has created ripples in multiple genres. Disney lovers know her voice as "Beauty and the Beast's" nurturing teapot Mrs. Potts. Crime buffs are no stranger to her portrayal of mystery-writer-turned- amateur detective in "Murder, She Wrote," via IMDb. And the The New York Times crowned her as Broadway's "Beloved Everywoman."

Every generation can be defined by one of her groundbreaking and memorable roles, which explains why Queen Elizabeth II honored her with the title of dame and the Academy awarded her with an honorary Oscar for her decades-long work in bringing so many iconic roles to life.

The five-time Tony award-winning actress once told People that her turn as Jessica Fletcher almost didn't happened as the role was originally written for "All in the Family" star Jean Stapleton. Now, her "Murder, She Wrote" co-star Robert Mailhouse is reminiscing about their time together.