The Huge Honor The Queen Once Bestowed Upon Angela Lansbury

In April 2014, Queen Elizabeth made Angela Lansbury "very proud" when she named her a dame (via BBC). Earlier that year, the British-born American actress made her return to the London stage after 40 years away. Though she had won many awards for her career on the big screen, Dame Angela Lansbury recalled that the experience with Queen Elizabeth II was different.

"[The Oscar] is for my work in motion pictures and this is for the overall accomplishments of my life as an actress," she told BBC. "It has afforded me the joy of working in America and also in England a great deal."

The late actress isn't the only Hollywood star to be appointed a dame. Judy Dench, Helen Mirren, and Julie Andrews were also bestowed the honor, according to Town & Country.

As reported by The Sun, "a damehood is the female equivalent of a knighthood and can only be bestowed upon people by the queen." Now, King Charles III will have the honor of bestowing this title. A damehood is "the highest honor" in Britain.