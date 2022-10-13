The Controversial Reason Queen Camilla May Not Wear The Queen Mother's Crown To The Coronation

King Charles III has finally assumed the title he was destined to hold from birth. By tradition, he immediately became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The accession will be formalized next spring in his official coronation ceremony. It should be a happy occasion, but like so many other parts of the king's life to date, there's quite a bit of drama attached to it. One theory surrounding King Charles's coronation is that he deliberately chose May 6 as the date, because that also happens to be the 4th birthday of his grandson, Archie. The gossipers claim this puts Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in an awkward spot — should he stay home and watch his son blow out candles, or go to London and watch the most important day of his father's life?

As if that weren't enough problems, a new controversy has arisen that involves Camilla, Queen Consort. As wife to the new king, she will naturally take part in the coronation ceremony, and will be dressed in a gown fit for, well, a queen. But the Daily Mail reports that she may miss out on an important accessory. Queen Camilla was expected to wear the crown once owned by Elizabeth the Queen Mother, which was last used to grace her coffin at her funeral in 2002. However, the headpiece comes with a sticky history that threatens to overshadow the king's big day.