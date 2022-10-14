Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Hot Water With Netflix

Amid the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distance from the royal family has been put into even starker relief. The couple was seated in the row behind virtually everybody else at Her Majesty's funeral, per Page Six, while Meghan and Harry's new position at the bottom of the royal website hints that their relationship with King Charles is in a worse place than ever before.

According to various royal insiders and experts alike, nothing is going to change until The Firm knows what Harry has written in his memoir. In fact, as The Sun confirmed, during their recent sojourn to Britain, senior royals were intending to avoid the Sussexes at all costs — that all changed when the queen died, but the reunion was anything but warm, per People. Likewise, their Netflix series is another major bone of contention.

And yet, with the show just a couple months away from dropping, the Sussexes' relationship with the streaming giant is reportedly crumbling too.