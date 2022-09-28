Meghan And Harry's New Position On The Royal Website Hints At Their Relationship With King Charles

Prior to the queen's death, royal watchers worried about what would happen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when Charles became king. And, thus far, nothing much has changed. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much on the outs with Charles, and, indeed, the rest of the family. A royal insider even warned the Daily Beast that the king might be planning to "exile" his youngest son as a result of Harry's recent behavior.

The source compared the situation to what happened when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could be with American socialite Wallis Simpson. When the British public turned on the couple, The Firm followed suit and cast them out for good.

Something similar could happen with the Sussexes since, as the insider pointed out, "a wayward second son is far less of an existential threat to the fabric of the monarchy than a wayward king."

Numerous salacious rumors have swirled in the wake of Meghan and Harry's recent troubled return to the UK. An insider revealed to People that their walkabout with Prince William and Catherine Middleton wasn't as jovial as it appeared to royal fans, crushing hopes of a reconciliation. And, now, an eye-catching change to the royal family's website suggests that things really aren't looking good for them.