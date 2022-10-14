Why William And Catherine Might Give Up Cottage Life For Castle Life
Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, moved their family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple not only wanted to be closer to the queen, but they were also looking to give their three children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales — a more normal upbringing.
"Neither William or Kate have ever been London people and have never enjoyed the chaos of the city. ... Whilst their home at Kensington Palace is highly secure, they have often felt overlooked and that they lacked privacy. The older their children get, the more apparent this has become," royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! (via Cosmopolitan UK).
The move did come with some big changes for William and Catherine's children. Not only did they have to start a new school in September, but their longtime nanny, Maria Borrallo, is no longer living with them because there isn't enough room in their new home, according to The Telegraph. Instead, she is staying at another property with other household staff.
With the queen's passing, however, there have been reports that King Charles III would like William, Kate, and their kids to take up residence in Windsor Castle since he has no intention of living there, per the Daily Mail. So are the prince and princess ready to leave their cottage behind for castle life?
William and Kate will move into Windsor Castle in the future
Sources have said that the Prince and Princess of Wales will eventually move their family into Windsor Castle, per People. However, William and Catherine are delaying their move in an effort to give their three children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales — time to adjust to all of the changes they've experienced in the last few months. "They will want as little disruption to their children's lives as possible right now," a source told The Telegraph.
Fortunately, it seems like everyone is loving their new surroundings. "They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a friend told People. "It's a real little community."
And Windsor Castle is just one property that they have at their disposal. William and Kate inherited a "secret" royal property in rural Wales, which was purchased by King Charles III 15 years ago but now belongs to the new prince and princess of Wales, per the Mirror. In addition, sources have told The Sun that Charles might give William and Kate Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate.