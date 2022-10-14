Why William And Catherine Might Give Up Cottage Life For Castle Life

Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, moved their family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple not only wanted to be closer to the queen, but they were also looking to give their three children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales — a more normal upbringing.

"Neither William or Kate have ever been London people and have never enjoyed the chaos of the city. ... Whilst their home at Kensington Palace is highly secure, they have often felt overlooked and that they lacked privacy. The older their children get, the more apparent this has become," royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! (via Cosmopolitan UK).

The move did come with some big changes for William and Catherine's children. Not only did they have to start a new school in September, but their longtime nanny, Maria Borrallo, is no longer living with them because there isn't enough room in their new home, according to The Telegraph. Instead, she is staying at another property with other household staff.

With the queen's passing, however, there have been reports that King Charles III would like William, Kate, and their kids to take up residence in Windsor Castle since he has no intention of living there, per the Daily Mail. So are the prince and princess ready to leave their cottage behind for castle life?