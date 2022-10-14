Camila Banus Shares How She Feels Bringing Hispanic-American Culture To Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans know that the backbone of the soap opera has always been family. Whether it's the Hortons, Bradys, Kiriakis, or DiMeras, Salem's family units have been at the heart of all storylines. One of viewers' favorite families is the Hernandez crew. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) was the first member of the family to come to Salem when he was assigned to protect Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) during her time in the witness protection program, per Soaps in Depth.

Later, fans met Rafe's family members, including sisters Gabi and Arianna, his brother Dario, and his parents Eduardo and Adriana (via Soap Central). However, Gabi is the only one to have become a staple in Salem alongside Rafe — and she is certainly a character you'd hate to know in real life.

Meanwhile, Gabi's portrayer Camila Banus takes her representation of Latinas on television very seriously. "It makes me feel so powerful and so strong that ["Days"] accepts me," the actress told People en Español in 2021. "I'm the only Latina [on the show], and to be taken seriously, for them to understand me and pressure me to want more, that's what makes me feel like I'm very lucky and blessed to represent Latina women," she added.

Recently, Banus opened up more about her heritage in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.