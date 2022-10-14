It's Sophie Wessex's Time To Shine In The Royal Family

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was front and center as the royal family gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. Express reported that she met well-wishers in Manchester alongside her husband, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. At one point, Sophie described losing the long-reigning monarch as an "extraordinary event" in modern history. She later shook a mourner's hand and told her: "I really do appreciate the support, thank you very much."

Elsewhere, Kate Middleton and Sophie wore subtly touching tributes to the queen, who was very devout, in the form of crucifixes that were prominently displayed alongside their black mourning clothes, per the Daily Mail.

Moreover, the countess made history when she became the first royal to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Daily Mail shared photos of her excitedly meeting locals. During the visit, Sophie was spreading awareness about "the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict," a cause that's very close to her heart.

In an exclusive survey, fans told The List that Sophie was the royal they would like to see step into the spotlight more. And, now, it seems she's getting the opportunity to do just that.