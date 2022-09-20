Fans Told The List Which Royal They Would Like To See Step Into The Spotlight - Exclusive Survey
It seems the royal family is always making headlines— from the drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the anticipation of King Charles III's coronation — there is always something new buzzing around Buckingham Palace. Most recently, the entire family mourns over the tragic death of their monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
The queen's funeral was full of heart-wrenching moments — the funeral was held on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey (via The New York Times). Almost all of the royal lineage was in attendance to pay their respects, reminding us of some of the more elusive members of the family. You may not be seeing much of the royal family for a while, but that doesn't stop fans from hoping. To find out which royal family members have piqued the public's curiosity, The List conducted a survey on YouTube asking, "Which Royal would you like to see step more into the spotlight?" With over 63,000 votes, one member of the family was a clear winner.
Over half of voters think this Countess deserves much more attention
With an overwhelming 56% of the vote, Sophie, Countess of Wessex was the front runner. The countess joined the royal family when she married Edward, Earl of Wessex, Queen Elizabeth's youngest child (via Britannica). The couple has two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who they raise mostly out of the spotlight. In an interview with the Times of London (per People), Sophie discussed their decision to opt out of their children's HRH titles, saying, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living."
Sophie's kind nature is appealing to the public, who seem to share the sentiment that she should be given a more public platform. One voter commented on The List's YouTube survey to praise the countess, saying, "Sophie already does so much quietly and with grace and dignity!" Others argued that Sophie "deserves to be in the spotlight to be recognized and appreciated more."
Voters also agree that Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor does not get nearly enough attention. 13% of voters admire Lady Louise's good nature. Per Town & Country, Lady Louise is studying English at St Andrews University. One survey voter commented on Louise and Sophie's closeness with the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying "[Sophie] has grace and dignity to carry off more duties . . . Her daughter Lady Louise is a credit to her Grandmother too."
Other royal family members fans wish they saw more of
12% of voters who participated in The List's survey claimed that they would like to see Zara Tindall in the spotlight more often. Zara Tindall is the only daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth's second-born child. According to Us Magazine, Zara married Mike Tindall in 2011, and they have three children together: Mia, Lena, and Lucas. Per the BBC, Zara is 20th in line for the crown, therefore she is not in the spotlight very much. But her beauty, grace, and admirable athleticism make her very appealing to the public, who wish to know more about the late queen's eldest granddaughter (via PopSugar). One commenter on The List's YouTube survey said that Zara is "as beautiful as her mom and is a true lady."
Royal sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are the daughters of Andrew and Sarah, the Duke and Duchess of York. Their father Prince Andrew is the third born of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. Beatrice, the eldest daughter, received 9% of the vote, while her younger sister Eugenie received 11% — Ironically, Beatrice is 9th in line for the throne and Eugenie is 11th (per Town & Country.) One survey voter shared their admiration for both princesses, saying, "I think both Andrews daughters should be helping carry the load of royal duties." They are not in the spotlight often, but most recently, Beatrice And Eugenie's behavior at the Queen's funeral has the public seriously confused.