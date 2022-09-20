Fans Told The List Which Royal They Would Like To See Step Into The Spotlight - Exclusive Survey

With an overwhelming 56% of the vote, Sophie, Countess of Wessex was the front runner. The countess joined the royal family when she married Edward, Earl of Wessex, Queen Elizabeth's youngest child (via Britannica). The couple has two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who they raise mostly out of the spotlight. In an interview with the Times of London (per People), Sophie discussed their decision to opt out of their children's HRH titles, saying, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living."

Sophie's kind nature is appealing to the public, who seem to share the sentiment that she should be given a more public platform. One voter commented on The List's YouTube survey to praise the countess, saying, "Sophie already does so much quietly and with grace and dignity!" Others argued that Sophie "deserves to be in the spotlight to be recognized and appreciated more."

Voters also agree that Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor does not get nearly enough attention. 13% of voters admire Lady Louise's good nature. Per Town & Country, Lady Louise is studying English at St Andrews University. One survey voter commented on Louise and Sophie's closeness with the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying "[Sophie] has grace and dignity to carry off more duties . . . Her daughter Lady Louise is a credit to her Grandmother too."