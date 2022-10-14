An Iconic Lip Color Is Finding New Life On TikTok, Just In Time For Fall

Clinique's Black Honey Lipstick features a dark yet subtle hue, perfect for the fall season, so it's no surprise that people are excited that now there's an option for anyone who prefers lip glosses over lipsticks. So many TikTok videos popped up when we searched "black honey lip gloss" on TikTok, as beauty enthusiasts are ultra-eager to experiment with the product and share their opinions. One TikToker who referred to herself as a "black honey expert" in her caption tried on the lipgloss over the lipstick and said, "This color is just so sexy. It's definitely more pigmented than the original, but it still has that gorgeous berry tone" (via TikTok).

Furthermore, another TikToker who tried the product said, "I love this... it's supposed to have that like '90s kind of dark red look, and it's giving," per TikTok. In the comments, someone expressed excitement, writing, "IT'S SUCH A CUTE COLOR ON U, I NEED IT RN," and another person wrote, "it looks so good on u." Thus, TikTok is obsessed with this lipgloss, but what do reviewers have to say on Clinique's website?

The product has 3.9 out of five stars on Clinique's site, with a 78% recommendation rate. While one disappointed reviewer thought the gloss was too shiny instead of creamy, a happy customer wrote, "Let me tell you I have loved black honey for years! It's an amazing shade, and this gloss way exceeded my expectations. ... It's a winner!"