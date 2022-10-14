King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, got an advance of $20 million from Penguin Random House for his upcoming memoir, which is supposed to be the first one of four books he is set to published under the agreement, per The Sun. It's still unknown what bombshells the book will discuss, but most likely, it will go deeper into and beyond the issues discussed in his famous interview with Oprah Winfrey. It seems that King Charles III is getting ready to take drastic actions depending on the content of the book.

According to the Daily Beast, a friend of Camilla, the Queen Consort said that King Charles would prevent Prince Harry from attending the coronation if he says anything damning about Camilla Parker Bowles in his upcoming memoir. "Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public," the source told the outlet. "He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn't do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that. It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."