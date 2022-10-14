King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
While the specifics of the ceremony haven't been shared yet, there are already signs that not everything will run smoothly that day. The royal family is under a lot of pressure as they wait for the publication of the tell-all memoir by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The book was originally set for publishing this November, but following the queen's death, the date was pushed for early next year (via Page Six). Royal biographer Tom Bower described the book as a "time bomb" in an interview with Page Six, and it seems that there might be some real consequences for Prince Harry following its release.
Prince Harry might not be at King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, got an advance of $20 million from Penguin Random House for his upcoming memoir, which is supposed to be the first one of four books he is set to published under the agreement, per The Sun. It's still unknown what bombshells the book will discuss, but most likely, it will go deeper into and beyond the issues discussed in his famous interview with Oprah Winfrey. It seems that King Charles III is getting ready to take drastic actions depending on the content of the book.
According to the Daily Beast, a friend of Camilla, the Queen Consort said that King Charles would prevent Prince Harry from attending the coronation if he says anything damning about Camilla Parker Bowles in his upcoming memoir. "Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public," the source told the outlet. "He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn't do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that. It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."